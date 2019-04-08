Aviators don’t expect windy conditions to hinder home opener

Aviators players wait on deck during batting practice at media day at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The Aviators are aware of the treacherous winds that could reach Las Vegas on Tuesday, but do not expect inclimate weather to affect their home opener at Las Vegas Ballpark, team spokesperson Jim Gemma said Monday.

The Weather Channel’s forecast calls for winds ranging from 25-40 mph during the day, and 25-35 mph at night. The Aviators are set to play the Sacramento River Cats at 7:05 p.m. in the first game at the new ballpark, located in Downtown Summerlin.

There are no fireworks planned for Tuesday, Gemma said, and the first fireworks show isn’t until late April. Officials would not confirm if a flyover is scheduled before the game.

Players took batting practice in 30 mph winds during the team’s media day last Tuesday, and Gemma said “we have played many games at Cashman Field in strong winds.”

The Aviators have won three of their first four games and conclude their first road trip Monday. Their home opener Tuesday begins a seven-game homestand.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.