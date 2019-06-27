83°F
Aviators erupt for 7 runs in 8th inning, rally to beat Fresno

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2019 - 10:58 pm
 
Updated June 26, 2019 - 11:13 pm

FRESNO, Calif. — Jorge Mateo’s three-run homer highlighted a seven-run eighth inning as the Aviators rallied for a 10-5 Pacific Coast League victory over the Fresno Grizzlies on Wednesday night before 3,864 at Chukchansi Park.

The Aviators (44-35) trailed 5-3 to start the inning, but Cameron Rupp’s two-run double tied the score before Mateo launched his 12th homer.

Chris Herrmann contributed a run-scoring single to the outburst, and another run scored on a wild pitch.

Rupp was 3-for-3 with three RBI as the Aviators won their third straight. Skye Bolt and Herrmann had two hits apiece.

The Aviators got strong outings from relievers Miguel Romero (3-1), who allowed just one hit in 2 2/3 scoreless innings, and Norge Ruiz, who finished with two scoreless innings.

Matt Reynolds was 2-for-4 with a three run homer, his 10th, for the Grizzlies (40-39).

