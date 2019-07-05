Aviators fall behind, can’t rally offense, lose to Isotopes

Brian Mundell and Drew Weeks each delivered two-run hits in the first inning Thursday night as the Albuquerque Isotopes downed the Las Vegas Aviators 8-2 in a Pacific Coast League game at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Mundell singled with one out in the first and Weeks tripled with two out as the Isotopes (36-51) took a lead they would not relinquish.

Sheldon Neuse clubbed his 14th home run of the season in the second, bringing home Seth Brown who opened with a double. But that was all the scoring the Aviators (49-38) could muster in the opener of a four-game road series before the Triple A All-Star break.

Tim Melville (6-4) earned the win for Albuquerque, working into the sixth inning and giving up six hits, including Neuse’s homer, while striking out five.

Tyler Alexander (5-5) took the loss, yielding five hits and five runs over six innings with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Corban Joseph had a pair of singles for Las Vegas.

Mundell finished with three RBIs for Albuquerque.