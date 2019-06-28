Aviators get 23 hits, rout host Fresno

The Aviators pounded out 23 hits, including home runs by Sheldon Neuse, Dustin Fowler and Jonah Heim in a 16-3 rout of the Fresno Grizzlies before 5,042 at Chukchansi Park.

FRESNO, Calif. — The Pacific Coast League’s top offensive team put on a show Thursday night.

The Aviators pounded out 23 hits, including home runs by Sheldon Neuse, Dustin Fowler and Jonah Heim in a 16-3 rout of the Fresno Grizzlies before 5,042 at Chukchansi Park.

The Aviators (45-35) have won four straight, including the first three of a four-game series against the Grizzlies (40-40).

Neuse in the third inning and Fowler in the fourth had two-run homers. Heim had a solo blast in the eighth.

The Aviators lead the PCL in batting average (.300), hits (864) and runs (563).

Corban Joseph was 4-for-6 with four runs and two RBIs. Seth Brown was 3-for-5 and drove in four runs. Fowler, Heim, Skye Bolt and Mark Payton also had three hits apiece.

Left-hander Jesus Luzardo (1-0) was the winner, working five innings. He gave up two earned runs on four hits. He fanned four and did not allow a walk.

Former UNLV standout Erick Fedde (0-1) was the loser. He pitched four innings, allowing seven runs on 11 hits.

