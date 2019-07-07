Aviators-Isotopes suspended by rain
The Aviators’ Pacific Coast League game Saturday against the Albuquerque Isotopes in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was suspended in the top of the second inning by rain.
The Isotopes (36-52) were leading 3-0 on Josh Fuentes’ first-inning home run, his seventh of the season. The Aviators (50-38) were at bat in the second with one out, the bases empty and Joseph Corban at the plate.
The game will continue as part of a doubleheader at Isotopes Park on Sunday. It will pick up at 1 p.m. PDT, with the regularly scheduled game, trimmed back to seven innings, to start 30 minutes upon the completion of the suspended game.
The Triple-A All-Star break begins on Monday.
Las Vegas Review-Journal