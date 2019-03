The grass is greener at Las Vegas Ballpark (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aviators’ new home is one step closer to being ready for its opening day.

The Las Vegas Ballpark field crew is completing the installation of the Bandera Bermuda grass that will host the Oakland Atheltics’ top affiliate.

The Aviators’ home opener will be on April 9 vs. Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.