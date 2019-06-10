Aviators’ losing streak continues, fall to San Antonio

Mauricio Dubon hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning and four San Antonio pitchers checked the Las Vegas Aviators on five hits in a 4-1 Pacific Coast League victory Sunday before 7,846 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Mauricio Dubon hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning and four San Antonio pitchers checked the Las Vegas Aviators on five hits in a 4-1 Pacific Coast League victory Sunday before 7,846 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Dubon’s homer, his eighth of the season, came on the second pitch of the inning and snapped a 1-1 tie.

Jacob Nottingham added a two-run double in the ninth for the Missions (40-24).

Starter Bubba Derby (3-3) notched the win for San Antonio, going six innings and allowing three hits, four walks and one run while striking out four.

Relievers Angel Perdomo and Taylor Williams allowed one hit each and Jake Petricka pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

Starter Parker Dunshee (1-4) suffered the loss for the Aviators (34-30), who have lost four of five.

Las Vegas took a 1-0 lead in the second on Eric Campbell’s groundout. The Missions evened the score on Jake Hager’s RBI single in the fifth.

The Aviators were 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.