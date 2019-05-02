Aviators manage just 3 hits, are blanked by Aces, 2-0 — VIDEO

RENO — Reno scored twice in the third inning and the Aviators were held to just three hits in a 2-0 loss to the Aces on Wednesday at Greater Nevada Field.

The Aviators (16-11) were held scoreless for the first time this season and was the seventh in eight games.

The Aces scored both of their runs with two outs. Tim Locastro doubled and stole third base.

Juniel Querecuto followed with a single and came around to score on a double by Travis Snider.

Those two runs were enough for the Aces.

Starting pitcher Taylor Clarke (3-1) allowed just two hits over five innings to pick up the win.

Las Vegas’s Daniel Mengden (3-2) went six innings, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out five and walking three.

Matt Olson, who belted 29 home runs for Oakland last season, joined the Aviators on Wednesday on a rehab assignment. Olson had hand surgery on March 22.

He went 0-for-3 and walked once.