Aviators’ rally falls short against Grizzlies

Las Vegas Aviators shortstop Jorge Mateo (14) pictured on media day at Las Vegas Ballpark on April 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Aviators)

Jose Marmolejos singled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning Saturday night as the Fresno Grizzlies handed the Aviators their ninth loss in 11 Pacific Coast League games with a 10-7 victory at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Grizzlies (14-15) have taken the opening two games of the four-game series. The Aviators (17-14) host Fresno at 12:05 p.m. Sunday and again on Monday.

Tied 6-6 and with the bases loaded Saturday, Marmolejos singled home Brandon Snyder. A balk by Las Vegas reliever Miguel Romero brought in a second run.

Kyle Lobstein (1-1), who was responsible for both seventh inning runs, suffered the loss for the Aviators.

J.J. Hoover (1-0) got the win for Fresno despite giving up four tying runs in the sixth.

Jorge Mateo, Corban Joseph and Dustin Flower each had three hits for the Aviators, with Mateo hitting his second home run of the season in the first and driving in three runs overall. Eric Campbell hit a solo homer, his third, in the seventh, which briefly closed the deficit to 8-7.

Five Grizzlies finished with two hits apiece, including Yadiel Hernandez, who stroked his ninth homer of the season in the first, and Collin Cowgill who hit his seventh in the second.

Attendance: 9,984.

