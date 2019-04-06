Aviators score 8 in the 3rd, beat up Chihuahuas, 12-4

Mark Payton belted a three-run home run and had two hits to lead the Las Vegas Aviators past the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-4 on Friday, April 5, 2019. (Las Vegas Aviators)

EL PASO, Texas — Mark Payton hit a three-run home run and had two hits as the Las Vegas Aviators topped the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-4 on Friday.

Las Vegas had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring eight runs in the third inning and four in the ninth.

In the third, Tyler Ramirez and Dustin Fowler hit two-run singles, while Payton hit a three-run home run in the ninth.

Las Vegas right-hander Jake Buchanan (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Logan Allen (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up seven runs and four hits over two innings.

Several Chihuahuas chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least two hits. Esteban Quiroz homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.