Aviators set PCL record with 11 homers in 20-11 win over El Paso

The Las Vegas Aviators hit a Pacific Coast League record 11 homers on Friday night as they defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas 20-11 in El Paso, Texas.

Las Vegas Aviators catcher Sean Murphy (Las Vegas Aviators)

Catcher Sean Murphy led the power attack by belting three home runs and driving in six runs. Jorge Mateo, Dustin Fowler and Mark Payton each cracked two homers. Seth Brown and Nick Martini each went deep once as the Aviators (60-45) collected 22 hits.

Las Vegas starter Brian Howard lasted only two innings, giving up eight earned runs. Kyle Finnegan gave up three runs in two innings of relief and the Aviators trailed 11-5 after four innings.

#AviatorsLV finish tonight's game in El Paso with 11 HOME RUNS- setting a new Pacific Coast League Record!!!

But the Aviators stormed back, scoring four times in the fifth and tying the game on Payton’s two-run shot in the sixth. Two batters later, Martini’s two-out solo shot into the right-field stands gave Las Vegas the lead for good.

The Aviators sealed the game with a five spot in the seventh and cruised from there.

A.J. Puk (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Steven Wilson (0-1) took the loss for El Paso (63-42).

According to MiLB.com, the previous record of 10 homers in one game was was set by Phoenix on July 6, 1974. The Reno Aces also hit 10 home runs on May 20 against Tacoma.

