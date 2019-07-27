94°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Aviators set PCL record with 11 homers in 20-11 win over El Paso

By Dennis Rudner Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2019 - 10:42 pm
 
Updated July 26, 2019 - 10:51 pm

The Las Vegas Aviators hit a Pacific Coast League record 11 homers on Friday night as they defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas 20-11 in El Paso, Texas.

Catcher Sean Murphy led the power attack by belting three home runs and driving in six runs. Jorge Mateo, Dustin Fowler and Mark Payton each cracked two homers. Seth Brown and Nick Martini each went deep once as the Aviators (60-45) collected 22 hits.

Las Vegas starter Brian Howard lasted only two innings, giving up eight earned runs. Kyle Finnegan gave up three runs in two innings of relief and the Aviators trailed 11-5 after four innings.

But the Aviators stormed back, scoring four times in the fifth and tying the game on Payton’s two-run shot in the sixth. Two batters later, Martini’s two-out solo shot into the right-field stands gave Las Vegas the lead for good.

The Aviators sealed the game with a five spot in the seventh and cruised from there.

A.J. Puk (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Steven Wilson (0-1) took the loss for El Paso (63-42).

According to MiLB.com, the previous record of 10 homers in one game was was set by Phoenix on July 6, 1974. The Reno Aces also hit 10 home runs on May 20 against Tacoma.

More Aviators: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aviators and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
France lifts Chihuahuas over Aviators
RJ

Ty France cracked a pair of two-run homers as the first-place El Paso Chihuahuas extended their division lead over the Aviators to four games with a 15-9 Pacific Coast League victory Thursday night before 10,766 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Home runs power El Paso past Aviators
RJ

Ty France smacked a three-run blast and Esteban Quiroz and Michael Gettys added solo shots as the El Paso Chihuahuas scored all their runs Wednesday on home runs in a 5-3 Pacific Coast League victory over the Aviators before 7,665 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Rendering of the renovations to come at Dodgers Stadium by 2020. (@Dodgers/Twitter)
Dodger Stadium to get $100M renovation by 2020
By Greg Beacham The Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to welcome the All-Star Game back to Dodger Stadium with a $100 million renovation of their landmark ballpark.