Aviators take early lead, but lose to Aces, 4-3

Seth Brown tripled and singled twice in a 4-3 loss to the Reno Aces on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Las Vegas Aviators)

RENO — Juniel Querecuto hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to lift the Reno Aces to a 4-3 win over the Las Vegas Aviators in Pacific Coast League action on Tuesday.

The Aviators scored single runs in each of the first three innings.

Jorge Mateo lead off the game with a triple to center field and scored on Dustin Fowler’s double to put the Aviators up 1-0.

Mateo’s single in the second scored Franklin Barreto, who led the inning off with a triple to center, and Las Vegas led, 2-0.

The Aviators went up 3-0 after Seth Brown led off the third with a triple and scored on Corban Joseph’s sacrifice fly to right.

But the Aviators’ bat were silenced after that, as Aces pitchers allowed only two hits the rest of the way.

Meanwhile. the Aces got one run back in the third and fourth innings when Alberto Rosario scored on Tim Locastro’s triple.

Yasmany Tomas hit his seventh homer of the season to make the score 3-2 after four.

Querecuto belted the game-winner after Tomas walked in the sixth.

Alex Young (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Las Vegas starter Tyler Alexander (0-1) took the loss.