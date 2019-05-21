71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Aviators’ turbulence continues in Salt Lake as Bees win

The Associated Press
May 20, 2019 - 9:23 pm
 

SALT LAKE CITY — Dustin Garneau hit two of the Salt Lake Bees’ four home runs in a 9-6 Pacific Coast League victory over the Las Vegas Aviators on Monday at Smith’s Ballpark.

Garneau drove in four runs for the Bees (19-24) with a three-run blast in the second inning and a solo shot in the fifth. Garneau has six homers on the season.

The Bees’ Jarrett Parker clubbed a solo homer in the fourth for his sixth and Jose Rojas hammered a grand slam in the seventh for his eighth home run.

The Aviators (24-21) have lost five of their last six games, including four to the Bees in their five-game series.

Jorge Mateo and Dustin Fowler had two hits each and Sheldon Neuse drove in three runs for Las Vegas. However, the Aviators struck out 19 times.

Reliever John Curtiss (1-0) worked 1⅔ innings of one-hit ball to pick up the win for Salt Lake.

Aviators starter Parker Dunshee (0-1) took the loss, allowing eight hits, four walks and five earned runs while striking out five in 5⅓ innings.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Tanner Anderson (Las Vegas Aviators)
Bees sweep doubleheader from Aviators in Salt Lake
RJ

Matt Thiass clubbed a grand slam in the first inning of the opener and Jarrett Parker and Brennon Lund delivered two-run singles in the first inning of the second game as the Salt Lake Bees swept a Pacific Coast League doubleheader from the Las Vegas Aviators on Sunday at Smith’s Ballpark, 9-2 and 6-4.

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Tyler Alexander (Las Vegas Aviators)
Aviators split doubleheader with Bees in Salt Lake
RJ

Kaleb Cowart doubled home two runs in the fourth inning of the second game Saturday night as the Salt Lake Bees beat the Las Vegas Aviators 4-2 and gained a split of a Pacific Coast League doubleheader at Smith’s Ballpark.