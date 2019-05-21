Aviators’ turbulence continues in Salt Lake as Bees win

Dustin Garneau hit two of the Salt Lake Bees’ four home runs in a 9-6 Pacific Coast League victory over the Las Vegas Aviators on Monday at Smith’s Ballpark.

Las Vegas Aviators third baseman Sheldon Neuse (Las Vegas Aviators)

SALT LAKE CITY — Dustin Garneau hit two of the Salt Lake Bees’ four home runs in a 9-6 Pacific Coast League victory over the Las Vegas Aviators on Monday at Smith’s Ballpark.

Garneau drove in four runs for the Bees (19-24) with a three-run blast in the second inning and a solo shot in the fifth. Garneau has six homers on the season.

The Bees’ Jarrett Parker clubbed a solo homer in the fourth for his sixth and Jose Rojas hammered a grand slam in the seventh for his eighth home run.

The Aviators (24-21) have lost five of their last six games, including four to the Bees in their five-game series.

Jorge Mateo and Dustin Fowler had two hits each and Sheldon Neuse drove in three runs for Las Vegas. However, the Aviators struck out 19 times.

Reliever John Curtiss (1-0) worked 1⅔ innings of one-hit ball to pick up the win for Salt Lake.

Aviators starter Parker Dunshee (0-1) took the loss, allowing eight hits, four walks and five earned runs while striking out five in 5⅓ innings.