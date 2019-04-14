Aviators win fifth in a row, remain unbeaten at home

Las Vegas Aviators left fielder Mark Payton (16) scores a run against the Sacramento River Cats during the seventh inning of the team's home opener at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

LAS VEGAS — Mark Payton doubled and singled twice as the Las Vegas Aviators topped the Fresno Grizzlies 6-2 on Saturday.

Las Vegas (9-1) took the lead in the first when Seth Brown hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run triple by Corban Joseph.

Fresno (5-4) answered in the next half-inning when Yadiel Hernandez hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to two.

The Aviators later added a run in the second and two in the fourth. In the second, Payton hit an RBI double, while Jorge Mateo hit an RBI single in the fourth.

Las Vegas right-hander Tanner Anderson (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. The Aviators remained unbeaten at home this season. Opposing starter Brady Dragmire (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 10 hits over four innings.

Attendance at the ballpark was 10,104.