Aviators/Baseball

Babe Ruth road jersey sells at auction for $5.6M

The Associated Press
June 15, 2019 - 2:38 pm
 

NEW YORK — A Babe Ruth road jersey dating to 1928-30 has sold at auction for $5.6 million.

Hunt Auctions, which handled Saturday’s sale, says the price breaks a record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold. A Ruth jersey from 1920 previously sold for $4.4 million.

The auction was conducted at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees jersey was part of a collection of items that Ruth’s family put up for sale. His granddaughter, Linda Ruth Tosetti, says in a statement that a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.

Infield single dooms Aviators in loss to Sounds
By / RJ

Nashville’s Zack Granite’s seventh-inning infield single drove in the winning run and send the Las Vegas Aviators to a 3-2 defeat Friday at First Tennessee Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

 
Lefty Alexander pitches Aviators past Nashville
RJ

Sheldon Neuse and Skye Bolt each drove in a pair of runs to back a strong outing by left-hander Tyler Alexander as the Aviators beat the Nashville Sounds 9-4 on Thursday night in Pacific Coast League play before 10,434 at First Tennessee Park.

6 suspects detained in David Ortiz shooting, more sought
By Michael Weissenstein The Associated Press

An alleged gunman and five accomplices have been detained in the shooting of former Red Sox superstar David Ortiz, Dominican officials said while providing no information about why a group of young men would try to kill their country’s most beloved sports hero.

 
Aviators manage just 2 hits in loss to Nashville
RJ

Right-hander Tim Dillard and three relievers held the Aviators to two hits as the Nashville Sounds notched a 2-0 Pacific Coast League victory Wednesday night before 8,994 at First Tennessee Park.