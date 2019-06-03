90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Barreto keys comeback win for Aviators in Sacramento

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2019 - 5:55 pm
 

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Franklin Barreto snapped a sixth-inning tie with an RBI double then cracked a two-run home run in the eighth inning Sunday as the Aviators rallied for a 7-5 Pacific Coast League victory over the Sacramento River Cats at Raley Field.

The Aviators (32-26) scored three times in the sixth to erase a 4-2 deficit. Seth Brown and Sheldon Neuse also had run-scoring doubles in the outburst, which made a loser of reliever Tyler Rogers (2-2).

Rogers allowed all three runs on four hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Barreto’s homer, his fourth, extended the lead to 7-4 as the Aviators ended a nine-game road trip with five victories. Barreto was 4-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs.

Winner Paul Blackburn (6-1) went five innings, allowing five hits and four runs. He struck out eight and walked two.

Ronnie Freeman hit a two-run homer and Zach Green a solo shot for Sacramento (28-29).

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Norge Ruiz (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aviators lose to River Cats in Sacramento
RJ

Abiatal Avelino and Austin Slater each hit two-run homers in the fifth inning Saturday night as the Sacramento River Cats rallied for a 7-5 Pacific Coast League victory over the Aviators at Raley Field.

 
Aviators stay perfect against River Cats this season with 8-4 win
The Associated Press

Seth Brown homered and had three hits, driving in three, and Parker Dunshee allowed just three hits over five innings as the Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Sacramento River Cats 8-4 on Thursday.

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Tanner Anderson (Las Vegas Aviators)
Anderson, Aviators top River Cats in Sacramento
RJ

Tanner Anderson pitched six strong innings Wednesday night as the Aviators remained unbeaten against the Sacramento River Cats, winning 7-1 in a Pacific Coast League game before 5,512 at Raley Field.

A young child is carried from the stands after being injured by a foul ball off the bat of Chic ...
Line drive strikes girl during Cubs-Astros baseball game
By Kristie Rieken The Associated Press

A young fan was taken to the hospital after getting struck by a foul ball during Wednesday night’s game between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros.