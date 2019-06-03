Barreto keys comeback win for Aviators in Sacramento

Franklin Barreto snapped a sixth-inning tie with an RBI double then cracked a two-run home run in the eighth inning Sunday as the Aviators rallied for a 7-5 Pacific Coast League victory over the Sacramento River Cats at Raley Field.

Las Vegas Aviators second baseman Franklin Barreto (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Franklin Barreto snapped a sixth-inning tie with an RBI double then cracked a two-run home run in the eighth inning Sunday as the Aviators rallied for a 7-5 Pacific Coast League victory over the Sacramento River Cats at Raley Field.

The Aviators (32-26) scored three times in the sixth to erase a 4-2 deficit. Seth Brown and Sheldon Neuse also had run-scoring doubles in the outburst, which made a loser of reliever Tyler Rogers (2-2).

Rogers allowed all three runs on four hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Barreto’s homer, his fourth, extended the lead to 7-4 as the Aviators ended a nine-game road trip with five victories. Barreto was 4-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs.

Winner Paul Blackburn (6-1) went five innings, allowing five hits and four runs. He struck out eight and walked two.

Ronnie Freeman hit a two-run homer and Zach Green a solo shot for Sacramento (28-29).