Bees sweep doubleheader from Aviators in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — Matt Thiass clubbed a grand slam in the first inning of the opener and Jarrett Parker and Brennon Lund delivered two-run singles in the first inning of the second game as the Salt Lake Bees swept a Pacific Coast League doubleheader from the Las Vegas Aviators on Sunday at Smith’s Ballpark, 9-2 and 6-4.

The Aviators (24-20) have dropped four of their past five games.

Barrett and Lund highlighted a five-run first inning in the nightcap for the Bees (18-24). The two games were seven innings.

Jaime Barria (2-0) pitched a complete game, allowing six hits and four earned runs for Salt Lake City. The right-hander did not walk a batter and struck out five.

Las Vegas’ Jorge Mateo hit a two-run homer, his sixth, in the third inning. Seth Brown smacked a solo shot, his 11th, in the sixth.

J.B. Wendelken (0-1) lasted just one-third of an inning for the Aviators and took the loss. He gave up four hits, two walks and four earned runs.

In the opener, Thiass’ slam to left field came after Luis Rengifo singled off Aviators starter and loser Tanner Anderson (3-4) to start the game and Taylor Ward and Justin Bour walked.

Bees starter Nick Tropeano (1-1) held Las Vegas to four hits, one walk and two earned runs over five innings to get the win.

Brown and Skye Bolt had doubles for the Aviators.