Bolt’s double leads Las Vegas to 11-0 win over Fresno

Skye Bolt

FRESNO, Calif. — Skye Bolt hit a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to an 11-0 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Saturday.

The double by Bolt started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Aviators a 4-0 lead. Later in the inning, Seth Brown hit an RBI single, scoring Jorge Mateo.

Las Vegas starter Daniel Mengden (3-0) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Kyle McGowin (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over 3 2/3 innings.

The Grizzlies were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Aviators’ staff also registered their first shutout of the year.

With the win, Las Vegas (14-3) improved to 4-2 against Fresno (9-7) this season.