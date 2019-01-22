Aviators/Baseball

Brewers’ Miller Park to go by new name in 2021

The Associated Press
January 22, 2019 - 11:04 am
 

MILWAUKEE — The home of the Milwaukee Brewers will be renamed when MillerCoors’ naming rights expire following the 2020 season.

MillerCoors said in a statement Tuesday the rights to Miller Park will go to American Family Insurance beginning in 2021. MillerCoors said American Family proactively pitched the Brewers “an incredibly rich offer” for future naming rights to the ballpark.

The Brewers scheduled an afternoon news conference Tuesday to make what the club says is a “major business announcement.”

Miller Park, with its convertible roof, was opened in 2001 and replaced Milwaukee County Stadium.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Aviators/Baseball
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Aviators/Baseball Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like