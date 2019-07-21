Bridwell lifts Salt Lake over Las Vegas Aviators, 8-1

The Aviators open a three-game series against El Paso, the Pacific Southern Division leader, starting Tuesday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Justin Bour, Jose Rojas and Nick Franklin drove in two runs apiece to back a solid start by right-hander Parker Bridwell as the Salt Lake Bees notched an 8-1 Pacific Coast League victory Sunday over the Aviators at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City.

Bour hit a two-run homer in the first off starter Paul Blackburn (7-3) and Rojas had run-scoring doubles in the second and seventh innings.

Franklin drove in a run in the second on a groundout and another in the eighth on a single.

Rojas was 3-for-3 for Salt Lake (43-58).

Bridwell (5-4) worked 5⅔ innings, allowing six hits and one run — Dustin Fowler’s 19th homer in the first.

Fowler had two hits for the Aviators (58-43), who took two of three against Salt Lake and open a three-game series against El Paso, the Pacific Southern Division leader, starting Tuesday at Las Vegas Ballpark.