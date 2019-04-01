Bryce Harper and wife announce they are expecting baby

(bryceharper3/Instagram)

Las Vegas native and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper has announced that he and his wife, Kayla, are expecting a baby boy.

Harper and his wife both made the announcement in posts on Instagram Monday. “Philly raised little man will be!” Bryce Harper said on his post.

Kayla Harper shared the same photos with the caption referencing the couple’s dog Wrigley: “Wrigley’s gonna be pissed… Baby Harper making HIS debut Aug. 2019.”

Bryce and Kayla tied the knot in December 2016 in San Diego.

Harper signed a $330 million, 13-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies in February.

