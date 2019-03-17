MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Bryce Harper back in Phillies’ lineup after injury

The Associated Press
March 17, 2019 - 9:09 am
 

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Bryce Harper was back in the Philadelphia Phillies’ lineup as the designated hitter Sunday, two days after taking a 96-mph pitch on the right ankle.

The Las Vegan was hitting third against a New York Yankees split squad.

Harper was struck by a fastball from Toronto rookie Trent Thornton on Friday.

The slugger sat out Friday’s game with the Houston Astros but played catch and did some agility work in the weight room.

Harper recently signed a record $330 million, 13-year contract.

