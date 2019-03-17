Bryce Harper back in Phillies’ lineup after injury

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper rolls on the dirt holding his leg after getting hit by a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning in a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Clearwater, Fla. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper looks down at the baseball after getting hit by a pitch during the sixth inning in a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Clearwater, Fla. Harper sustained a bruised right foot Friday, but manager Gabe Kapler said the team wasn't overly worries about the injury. Initial X-rays were negative, the team said, but Harper then left the ballpark for more detailed X-rays. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, center, yells toward Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trent Thornton as manager Gabe Kapler, right, and assistant trainer Chris Mudd check on him after he was hit by a pitch during the sixth inning in a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Clearwater, Fla. Harper sustained a bruised right foot Friday, but manager Gabe Kapler said the team wasn't overly worries about the injury. Initial X-rays were negative, the team said, but Harper then left the ballpark for more detailed X-rays. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Bryce Harper was back in the Philadelphia Phillies’ lineup as the designated hitter Sunday, two days after taking a 96-mph pitch on the right ankle.

The Las Vegan was hitting third against a New York Yankees split squad.

Harper was struck by a fastball from Toronto rookie Trent Thornton on Friday.

The slugger sat out Friday’s game with the Houston Astros but played catch and did some agility work in the weight room.

Harper recently signed a record $330 million, 13-year contract.