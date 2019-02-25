MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Aviators/Baseball

Bryce Harper meets with LA Dodgers officials in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2019 - 7:55 am
 

The Los Angeles Dodgers have re-entered the Bryce Harper sweepstakes.

MLB.com first reported Monday morning that team officials, including manager Dave Roberts, were in the six-time All-Star’s hometown of Las Vegas on Sunday.

Philadelphia Phillies team owner John Middleton met with the free agent on Friday and Saturday sparking rumors that the 26-year-old was about to sign a 10-year deal worth more than $300 million.

Middleton returned Saturday evening to Clearwater, Florida, without a deal but feeling confident about landing the superstar outfielder, according to Philly.com.

Harper batted only .249 in 2018 but had 34 home runs and 100 RBIs.

