Bryce Harper meets with LA Dodgers officials in Las Vegas

Washington Nationals Bryce Harper, looks at the baseball field from their dug out before the start of the Nationals last home game of the season against the Miami Marlins in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have re-entered the Bryce Harper sweepstakes.

MLB.com first reported Monday morning that team officials, including manager Dave Roberts, were in the six-time All-Star’s hometown of Las Vegas on Sunday.

Philadelphia Phillies team owner John Middleton met with the free agent on Friday and Saturday sparking rumors that the 26-year-old was about to sign a 10-year deal worth more than $300 million.

Middleton returned Saturday evening to Clearwater, Florida, without a deal but feeling confident about landing the superstar outfielder, according to Philly.com.

Harper batted only .249 in 2018 but had 34 home runs and 100 RBIs.