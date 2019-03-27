CSN, Salt Lake put win streaks on the line in juco showdown

College of Southern Nevada baseball head coach Nick Garritano leads drills during a practice at Morse Stadium on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Henderson. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

When an irresistible force is matched against an immovable object, it’s called a flawed paradox. If one exists, the other cannot.

So let’s just say that as far as junior college baseball goes, this weekend’s four-game series pitting the College of Southern Nevada against Salt Lake Community College at Cate Field in West Jordan, Utah, is a big deal.

CSN has won 25 games in a row.

Salt Lake CC has won 22 straight.

In the Scenic West Athletic Conference, they are Superman and Batman. Neither has lost in conference play entering Friday and Saturday doubleheaders.

“It’s gonna be a heck of an atmosphere up there,” said coach Nick Garritano, whose CSN team is ranked No. 3 in this week’s NJCAA poll, with Salt Lake 17th.

“Anybody who pays any attention to junior college baseball understands it. It’s a pretty big deal when you’ve got 25 games in a row, 22 games in a row, and they’re 11-0 in league and we’re 10-0. So it’s a big weekend, absolutely.”

By sweeping Utah State Eastern and winning its 25th game in succession last week, CSN topped the Cleveland Indians’ 22-game winning streak of 2017. Salt Lake equaled it with four wins of its own. But both sides have a long way to go before catching Butler Community College of El Dorado, Kansas, which won 88 consecutive games during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, including the 2016 NJCAA championship.

Longest baseball win streaks

— Major League Baseball: 1916 New York Giants, 26 games (including a tie); 2017 Cleveland Indians, 22 games.

— Minor League Baseball: 1987 Salt Lake Trappers, Pioneer League, 29 games.

— NCAA Division I: 1977 Texas; 1991 Florida Atlantic, 34 games.

— NCAA Division II: 2000 Savannah State, 46 games.

— NCAA Division III: 2000 Trinity College, 44 games.

— NAIA: 1990 Point Park College, 41 games.

— NJCAA: 2016-17 Butler Community College, 88 games.

Did you know?

— Twenty of 31 players on CSN’s roster are from Southern Nevada.

— CSN pitcher Spencer Cofer (Green Valley High) is the son of former NFL kicker and NASCAR Truck Series driver Mike Cofer, who earned two Super Bowl rings with the San Francisco 49ers.

— CSN pitcher Ed O’Bannon III is the son of Ed O’Bannon, star of UCLA’s 1995 national championship basketball team and the ninth overall pick (New Jersey Nets) of the 1995 NBA draft.

— CSN coach Nick Garritano is the UNLV football team’s career leader in field goals (53) and most field goals in a single season (21, 1994).

Notable alumni

— CSN: Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies); Ryback (WWE professional wrestler, real name: Ryan Reeves); Jacky Rosen (U.S. senator).

— SLCC: Chris Shelton (Detroit Tigers 2004-06, Texas Rangers 2008, Seattle Mariners 2009); Eddy Alvarez (2014 Olympics speed skating silver medalist, Triple-A Chicago White Sox); Gary Payton II (NBA Washington Wizards, Spring Valley High).

