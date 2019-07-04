86°F
Aviators/Baseball

Fireworks, Aviators’ win kick off July 4th party in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2019 - 11:35 pm
 
Updated July 3, 2019 - 11:59 pm

Beau Taylor’s two-out walk with the bases loaded forced in the winning run as the Aviators rallied with two ninth-inning runs and a 3-2 Pacific Coast League victory over the Reno Aces on Wednesday night before 10,215 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators helped kick off Fourth of July celebrations with a postgame fireworks show.

Gloria Saucier, 95 and a Marine Corps veteran, threw out the first pitch to get the night started.

In the ninth, Dustin Fowler walked with one out and scored the tying run on Jorge Mateo’s double.

Loser Jimmy Sherfy (1-2) intentionally walked Nick Martini and then walked Seth Brown to load the bases.

After Sheldon Neuse popped out to short, Taylor walked on five pitches, the last four of which were balls.

The rally made a winner out of Miguel Romero (4-1), who pitched two innings of scoreless relief.

Starter Jake Buchanan allowed both Reno runs, working seven innings and allowing five hits. He struck out seven.

