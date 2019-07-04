Fireworks, Aviators’ win kick off July 4th party in Las Vegas

Beau Taylor’s two-out walk wit h the bases loaded forced in t he winning run as the Aviators rallied with two ninth-inning runs and a 3-2 Pacific Coast League victory over the Reno A ces on Wednesday night before 10,215 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Fireworks go off above the Las Vegas Ballpark after the Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Reno Aces in a 3-2 walk-off win in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Aviators celebrate their 3-2 walk-off win over the Reno Aces at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fireworks go off above Las Vegas Ballpark after the Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Reno Aces 3-2 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ninety-five-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran Gloria Saucier, who served in World War II, throws the first pitch to Las Vegas Aviators hitting coach Eric Martins before the start of a baseball game against the Reno Aces at the Las Vegas Ballpark in the Downtown Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Aviators helped kick off Fourth of July celebrations with a postgame fireworks show.

✈️⚾️🇺🇸 95 years young, member of the US Marines, WWII veteran, Gloria Saucier throws out tonight’s #independeceday ceremonial first pitch for our @AviatorsLV. pic.twitter.com/7Yg2RHqSNi — Las Vegas Ballpark (@thelvballpark) July 4, 2019

Gloria Saucier, 95 and a Marine Corps veteran, threw out the first pitch to get the night started.

In the ninth, Dustin Fowler wa lked with one out and scored t he tying run on Jorge Mateo’s double.

Loser Jimmy Sherfy (1-2) intentionally walked Nic k Martini and then walked Seth Brown to load the bases.

After Sheldon Neuse popped out to short, Taylor walked on fi ve pitches, the last four of which were balls.

The rally made a winner out of Miguel Romero (4-1), who pitc hed two innings of scoreless r elief.