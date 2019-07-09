95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Former 51s standout Pete Alonso wins Home Run Derby

The Associated Press
July 8, 2019 - 7:55 pm
 

CLEVELAND — New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso beat Toronto rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 23-22 for the All-Star Home Run Derby title on Monday at Progressive Field.

Guerrero beat the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Joc Pederson 40-39 in the semifinals after they extended to a third tiebreaker. They tied 29-29 in the initial 4-minute round and 8-8 during 60 extra seconds. They each hit one during a three-swing tiebreaker, and Guerrero hit two in a second three-swing tiebreaker, finally winning when Pederson grounded out on his third swing. Guerrero also hit the longest of the night at 488 feet.

Alonso, who starred for the 51s in 2018, overcame Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. 20-19, his last dropping over the center-field fence after the horn.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aviators third baseman Sheldon Neuse (Las Vegas Aviators)
Las Vegas Aviators split with Isotopes
RJ

Sheldon Neuse and Cameron Rupp each clubbed two-run homers as the Las Vegas Aviators managed a split of a doubleheader against the Albuquerque Isotopes on Sunday with a 4-1 second-game victory at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

 
Aviators fall behind, can’t rally offense, lose to Isotopes
RJ

Brian Mundell and Drew Weeks each delivered two-run hits in the first inning Thursday night as the Albuquerque Isotopes downed the Las Vegas Aviators 8-2 in a Pacific Coast League game at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Fireworks go off above the Las Vegas Ballpark after the Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Reno Ac ...
Fireworks, Aviators’ win kick off July 4th party in Las Vegas
RJ

Beau Taylor’s two-out walk with the bases loaded forced in the winning run as the Aviators rallied with two ninth-inning runs and a 3-2 Pacific Coast League victory over the Reno Aces on Wednesday night before 10,215 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Jorge Mateo sparks Las Vegas Aviators to win over Reno Aces
The Associated Press

Jorge Mateo’s two-run homer keyed a three-run fifth inning as the Aviators held on Tuesday night for an 8-7 Pacific Coast League victory over the Reno Aces before 7,276 at Las Vegas Ballpark.