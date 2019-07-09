Former 51s standout Pete Alonso wins Home Run Derby

New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso beat Toronto rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 23-22 for the All-Star Home Run Derby title on Monday at Progressive Field.

Guerrero beat the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Joc Pederson 40-39 in the semifinals after they extended to a third tiebreaker. They tied 29-29 in the initial 4-minute round and 8-8 during 60 extra seconds. They each hit one during a three-swing tiebreaker, and Guerrero hit two in a second three-swing tiebreaker, finally winning when Pederson grounded out on his third swing. Guerrero also hit the longest of the night at 488 feet.

Alonso, who starred for the 51s in 2018, overcame Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. 20-19, his last dropping over the center-field fence after the horn.

