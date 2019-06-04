Former Bishop Gorman pitcher Jack Little drafted by Dodgers

The right-hander was a first-team all-state honoree in 2016 when he went 5-1 with a 1.85 ERA and 53 strikeouts against four walks in 34 innings for the Gaels.

Bishop Gorman's Jack Little (11) pitches against Liberty high school during their baseball game played at the Bishop Gorman baseball field in Las Vegas on Saturday Mar. 14, 2015. Bishop Gorman won 4-2. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Bishop Gorman pitcher Jack Little was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball draft Tuesday.

Little, a junior at Stanford, was taken with the No. 161 pick.

The right-hander is 3-2 with 12 saves and a 3.32 ERA and has struck out 50 in 38 innings for the Cardinal, who will face Mississippi State in the NCAA super regionals this weekend.

Little was a first-team all-state honoree in 2016 when he went 5-1 with a 1.85 ERA and 53 strikeouts against four walks in 34 innings for the Gaels.