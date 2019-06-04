99°F
Aviators/Baseball

Former Bishop Gorman pitcher Jack Little drafted by Dodgers

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2019 - 3:58 pm
 

Former Bishop Gorman pitcher Jack Little was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball draft Tuesday.

Little, a junior at Stanford, was taken with the No. 161 pick.

The right-hander is 3-2 with 12 saves and a 3.32 ERA and has struck out 50 in 38 innings for the Cardinal, who will face Mississippi State in the NCAA super regionals this weekend.

Little was a first-team all-state honoree in 2016 when he went 5-1 with a 1.85 ERA and 53 strikeouts against four walks in 34 innings for the Gaels.

