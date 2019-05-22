Fowler goes deep, drives in 4 as Aviators snap 4-game skid

Dustin Fowler hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs to lead the Aviators to a 9-2 Pacific Coast League victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Dustin Fowler hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs to lead the Aviators to a 9-2 Pacific Coast League victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Tuesday in front of 8,692 people at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators (25-21) snapped a four-game losing streak.

Fowler clubbed his fifth homer of the season, a line drive to center field, in the fourth inning, and added a run-scoring single in the sixth and an RBI groundout in the seventh.

Jorge Mateo and Mark Payton drove in two runs apiece for Las Vegas.

Jake Buchanan (3-1) earned the win, yielding only one earned run in five innings. The right-hander gave up six hits and two walks while striking out four.

Starter Tim Melville (2-1) took the loss for the Isotopes (23-23), with only two of the five runs he gave up being earned. The righty was touched for eight hits but no walks and he struck out four.

Peter Mooney went 3-for-3 with an RBI for Albuquerque.