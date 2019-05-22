63°F
Aviators/Baseball

Fowler goes deep, drives in 4 as Aviators snap 4-game skid

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2019 - 10:58 pm
 

Dustin Fowler hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs to lead the Aviators to a 9-2 Pacific Coast League victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Tuesday in front of 8,692 people at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators (25-21) snapped a four-game losing streak.

Fowler clubbed his fifth homer of the season, a line drive to center field, in the fourth inning, and added a run-scoring single in the sixth and an RBI groundout in the seventh.

Jorge Mateo and Mark Payton drove in two runs apiece for Las Vegas.

Jake Buchanan (3-1) earned the win, yielding only one earned run in five innings. The right-hander gave up six hits and two walks while striking out four.

Starter Tim Melville (2-1) took the loss for the Isotopes (23-23), with only two of the five runs he gave up being earned. The righty was touched for eight hits but no walks and he struck out four.

Peter Mooney went 3-for-3 with an RBI for Albuquerque.

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Tanner Anderson (Las Vegas Aviators)
Bees sweep doubleheader from Aviators in Salt Lake
RJ

Matt Thiass clubbed a grand slam in the first inning of the opener and Jarrett Parker and Brennon Lund delivered two-run singles in the first inning of the second game as the Salt Lake Bees swept a Pacific Coast League doubleheader from the Las Vegas Aviators on Sunday at Smith’s Ballpark, 9-2 and 6-4.

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Tyler Alexander (Las Vegas Aviators)
Aviators split doubleheader with Bees in Salt Lake
RJ

Kaleb Cowart doubled home two runs in the fourth inning of the second game Saturday night as the Salt Lake Bees beat the Las Vegas Aviators 4-2 and gained a split of a Pacific Coast League doubleheader at Smith’s Ballpark.