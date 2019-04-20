Grizzlies snap Aviators’ win streak with 3-1 victory

First baseman Eric Campbell had three of the Aviators' seven hits in a 3-1 loss to the Grizzlies on Friday, April 19, 2019, in Fresno, California. (Las Vegas Aviators)

FRESNO, Calif. — Jacob Wilson drove in Matt Reynolds with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, leading the Fresno Grizzlies to a 3-1 win over Las Vegas on Friday, snapping the Aviators’ four-game winning streak.

Reynolds scored on the play to give the Grizzlies a 2-1 lead after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a walk by Carter Kieboom.

The Grizzlies tacked on another run in the eighth when Jake Noll hit an RBI single, bringing home Wilson.

Dakota Bacus (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Las Vegas starter Tanner Anderson (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.