Heim powers Las Vegas Aviators to win over Reno Aces

Jonah Heim homered, singled and drove in three runs as the Las Vegas Aviators beat the Reno Aces 8-7 in a Pacific Coast League game Monday before 6,951 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Dustin Fowler delivered a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to snap a 5-5 tie and send the Aviators (47-37) on to victory.

Corban Joseph tripled in a run and Heim added a run-scoring groundout in the eighth as Las Vegas went up 8-5, but Domingo Leyba countered with a two-run, two-out home run in the ninth to pull within 8-7.

Las Vegas reliever Ryan Dull then struck out Yasmany Tomas on three pitches for his fourth save.

Reliever Blake Treinen (1-0) notched the win for the Aviators with one inning of work. He gave up four hits and three runs.

Heim singled in a four-run first and hit his fourth homer to lead off the fourth.Reliever Ben Taylor (1-2) took the loss for Reno (37-46).