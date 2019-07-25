89°F
Aviators/Baseball

Home runs power El Paso past Aviators

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2019 - 10:43 pm
 

Ty France smacked a three-run blast and Esteban Quiroz and Michael Gettys added solo shots as the El Paso Chihuahuas scored all their runs Wednesday on home runs in a 5-3 Pacific Coast League victory over the Aviators before 7,665 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

All five runs came against left-hander Sean Manaea (0-1) who was making his second minor-league rehab start and first with the Aviators (59-44).

Manaea, who pitched 4⅓ innings and allowed five hits, is recovering from September surgery to his shoulder. He fanned seven and walked one.

France and Quiroz hit their home runs in a four-run third inning that gave El Paso (62-41) the lead for good.

Gettys’ homer came in the fifth.

The game was the second of six in a row between the top two teams in the Pacific Southern Division, with El Paso holding a three-game lead over the Aviators.

The two teams conclude their three-game set in Las Vegas Thursday before moving to El Paso for three more games.

Sheldon Neuse had two hits, including his 19th homer, and knocked in two runs for the Aviators.

