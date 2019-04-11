Jake Buchanan leads Aviators to 5-1 win over Sacramento

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Jake Buchanan (32) (Las Vegas Aviators)

Jake Buchanan allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Las Vegas Aviators over the Sacramento River Cats in a 5-1 win on Wednesday.

Buchanan (2-0) allowed one run while striking out six and walking one to pick up the win.

Trailing 1-0, the Aviators tied the game in the first inning when Seth Brown hit an RBI single, bringing home Jorge Mateo.

Anyone getting Déjà Vu?? Seth Brown scores on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 7th just like Barreto did in the 7th inning of last night’s game.⚾️ Score Update: ✈️ – 5 , 🐱 – 1 pic.twitter.com/nyZz1qhg74 — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) April 11, 2019

The Aviators took the lead for good in the second when Skye Bolt hit an RBI double, scoring Sheldon Neuse.

Tyler Beede (0-1) went 3⅔ innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

Las Vegas took advantage of some erratic Sacramento pitching, drawing a season-high seven walks in its victory.

For the River Cats, Stephen Vogt doubled and singled.