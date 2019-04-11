Jake Buchanan leads Aviators to 5-1 win over Sacramento

Jake Buchanan allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Las Vegas Aviators over the Sacramento River Cats in a 5-1 win on Wednesday.
Buchanan (2-0) allowed one run while striking out six and walking one to pick up the win.
Trailing 1-0, the Aviators tied the game in the first inning when Seth Brown hit an RBI single, bringing home Jorge Mateo.
Anyone getting Déjà Vu??
Seth Brown scores on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 7th just like Barreto did in the 7th inning of last night’s game.⚾️
Score Update: ✈️ – 5 , 🐱 – 1 pic.twitter.com/nyZz1qhg74
— Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) April 11, 2019
The Aviators took the lead for good in the second when Skye Bolt hit an RBI double, scoring Sheldon Neuse.
Tyler Beede (0-1) went 3⅔ innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out five and walked three.
Las Vegas took advantage of some erratic Sacramento pitching, drawing a season-high seven walks in its victory.
For the River Cats, Stephen Vogt doubled and singled.