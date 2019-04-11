MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Jake Buchanan leads Aviators to 5-1 win over Sacramento

The Associated Press
April 10, 2019 - 10:48 pm
 
Updated April 10, 2019 - 10:55 pm

Jake Buchanan allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Las Vegas Aviators over the Sacramento River Cats in a 5-1 win on Wednesday.

Buchanan (2-0) allowed one run while striking out six and walking one to pick up the win.

Trailing 1-0, the Aviators tied the game in the first inning when Seth Brown hit an RBI single, bringing home Jorge Mateo.

The Aviators took the lead for good in the second when Skye Bolt hit an RBI double, scoring Sheldon Neuse.

Tyler Beede (0-1) went 3⅔ innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

Las Vegas took advantage of some erratic Sacramento pitching, drawing a season-high seven walks in its victory.

For the River Cats, Stephen Vogt doubled and singled.

