Jorge Mateo drives in 4 to lead Las Vegas Aviators past Aces

RENO — Jorge Mateo hit a two-run double in the second inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to a 6-3 win over the Reno Aces on Thursday at Greater Nevada Field.

After being held to just three hits in a loss on Wednesday, the Aviators banged out 10 hits in Thursday’s win with Beau Taylor going 4-for-5.

Mateo recorded a double, a triple and four RBIs and is now batting .339.

The double by Mateo in the second scored Taylor and Franklin Barreto giving the Aviators a 2-0 lead.

Las Vegas added two runs in both the third and fifth innings. In the third, Taylor hit an RBI single and Sheldon Neuse scored on an error. Mateo’s two-run triple in the fifth put the Aviators up, 6-0.

Taylor doubled twice and singled twice, scoring two runs for Las Vegas.

Las Vegas right-hander Tanner Anderson (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Justin Donatella (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and five hits over three innings.

The Aviators return home to Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday and face the Fresno Grizzlies to begin a 12-game homestand.