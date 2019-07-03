Jorge Mateo sparks Las Vegas Aviators to win over Reno Aces

Jorge Mateo’s two-run homer keyed a three-run fifth inning as the Aviators held on Tuesday night for an 8-7 Pacific Coast League victory over the Reno Aces before 7,276 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators led 4-3 entering the fifth but got Mateo’s homer, his 13th, and a run-scoring single from Sheldon Neuse, stretching their lead to 7-3.

Mark Payton had a two-run homer in a four-run second for the Aviators (48-37).

Corban Joseph added a solo shot in the inning and Beau Taylor an RBI double.

Taylor had two hits, including an RBI triple in the seventh that gave the Aviators an 8-4 lead.

Seth Brown was 3-for-3 with three runs.

For Reno (37-47), Kevin Cron was 3-for-5 with four RBI. He had a solo homer in the fourth and followed with a two-run homer in the ninth, his 29th, that cut the Aviators’ lead to one.