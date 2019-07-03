85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Jorge Mateo sparks Las Vegas Aviators to win over Reno Aces

The Associated Press
July 2, 2019 - 10:49 pm
 

Jorge Mateo’s two-run homer keyed a three-run fifth inning as the Aviators held on Tuesday night for an 8-7 Pacific Coast League victory over the Reno Aces before 7,276 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators led 4-3 entering the fifth but got Mateo’s homer, his 13th, and a run-scoring single from Sheldon Neuse, stretching their lead to 7-3.

Mark Payton had a two-run homer in a four-run second for the Aviators (48-37).

Corban Joseph added a solo shot in the inning and Beau Taylor an RBI double.

Taylor had two hits, including an RBI triple in the seventh that gave the Aviators an 8-4 lead.

Seth Brown was 3-for-3 with three runs.

For Reno (37-47), Kevin Cron was 3-for-5 with four RBI. He had a solo homer in the fourth and followed with a two-run homer in the ninth, his 29th, that cut the Aviators’ lead to one.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Heim powers Las Vegas Aviators to win over Reno Aces
The Associated Press

Jonah Heim homered, singled and drove in three runs as the Las Vegas Aviators beat the Reno Aces 8-7 in a Pacific Coast League game Monday before 6,951 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Skye Bolt is congratulated by Aviators manager Fran Riordan at the Las Vegas Ballpark in April ...
Las Vegas Aviators score 2 in ninth to beat Reno
RJ

Skye Bolt singled home the winning run as the Aviators rallied for two in the ninth to beat the Reno Aces 4-3 on Sunday night in Pacific Coast League play before 9,247 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez hits a two-RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the seve ...
Comeback lifts Yankees to London sweep of Red Sox
By Ronald Blum The Associated Press

Didi Gregorius went deep against Ryan Brasier in the eighth, extending New York’s record streak of games with home runs to 31.