Las Vegas 51s’ Don Logan named PCL Executive of the Year

Las Vegas 51s president Don Logan became the first three-time winner of the award in the Pacific Coast League, voted on annually by the league’s 16 clubs.

Las Vegas 51s president Don Logan shares a laugh with attendees during a press conference to officially announce the 2-year player development contract between the 51s and the Oakland Athletics on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, at the future site of the 51s new stadium, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

51s president Don Logan was named the 2018 Pacific Coast League Executive of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.

Logan became the first three-time winner of the award in the PCL, voted on annually by the league’s 16 clubs.

“This award is truly deserved, as Don is a huge contributor to the success not just of the 51s but also that of the PCL,” PCL president Branch B. Rickey said in a statement. “Executives across our league value his instincts and unique insights.”

Logan has been with the team for 35 seasons.

More 51s: Follow at reviewjournal.com/51s and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Elaine Emerson at eemerson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @E15Emerson on Twitter.