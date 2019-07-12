95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Las Vegas Aviators crush 6 homers in 13-3 win over Salt Lake Bees

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2019 - 10:36 pm
 

The Aviators launched six homers, including two each by Corban Joseph and Eric Campbell, in a 13-3 Pacific Coast League rout of the Salt Lake Bees on Thursday before 9,538 at Las Vegas Ballpark

Joseph, who is batting .396 with nine homers, hit a two-run homer in the first inning and another two-run shot in the sixth.

Campbell had a solo shot in the fourth and a three-run blast in the fifth.

Seth Brown hit his team-leading 19th for the Aviators (52-39) in the first. Dustin Fowler hit his 15th, a three-run shot, in the seventh.

Winner Tanner Anderson (5-4) worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits.

For Salt Lake (39-51), Jose Rojas had two hits, including his 18th homer.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, reacts during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Mond ...
Former 51s standout Pete Alonso wins Home Run Derby
By Tom Withers The Associated Press

New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso beat Toronto rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 23-22 for the All-Star Home Run Derby title on Monday at Progressive Field.