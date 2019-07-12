Las Vegas Aviators crush 6 homers in 13-3 win over Salt Lake Bees

The Aviators launched six homers, including two each by Corban Joseph and Eric Campbell, in a 13-3 Pacific Coast League rout of the Salt Lake Bees on Thursday before 9,538 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Corban Joseph is batting .396 with nine homers. (Las Vegas Aviators)

Joseph, who is batting .396 with nine homers, hit a two-run homer in the first inning and another two-run shot in the sixth.

Campbell had a solo shot in the fourth and a three-run blast in the fifth.

Seth Brown hit his team-leading 19th for the Aviators (52-39) in the first. Dustin Fowler hit his 15th, a three-run shot, in the seventh.

Winner Tanner Anderson (5-4) worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits.

For Salt Lake (39-51), Jose Rojas had two hits, including his 18th homer.