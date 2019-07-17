Las Vegas Aviators held to five singles, fall to Rainiers

Jharel Cotton (0-1), who came on for Aviators starter Paul Blackburn in the eighth, suffered the loss.

Paul Blackburn of the Las Vegas Aviators (Review-Journal)

Three Tacoma pitchers combined on a five-hitter as the Rainiers blanked the Las Vegas Aviators 2-0 in a Pacific Coast League game Tuesday at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington.

Andrew Moore, Ryan Garton and Parker Markel teamed to hold the Aviators (55-41) to just five singles by five players while allowing one walk and registering eight strikeouts.

Garton (4-1), who pitched two innings in relief of Moore, got the win when the Rainiers (47-49) tallied twice in the eighth on Ian Miller’s groundout and Tim Lopes’ eighth home run of the season to left-center field.

Markel pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Blackburn threw seven shutout innings, allowing five hits and a walk while fanning five.

Jorge Mateo, Dustin Fowler, Corban Joseph, Seth Brown and Jonah Heim accounted for Las Vegas’ five hits.