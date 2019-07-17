97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Las Vegas Aviators held to five singles, fall to Rainiers

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2019 - 8:29 pm
 

Three Tacoma pitchers combined on a five-hitter as the Rainiers blanked the Las Vegas Aviators 2-0 in a Pacific Coast League game Tuesday at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington.

Andrew Moore, Ryan Garton and Parker Markel teamed to hold the Aviators (55-41) to just five singles by five players while allowing one walk and registering eight strikeouts.

Garton (4-1), who pitched two innings in relief of Moore, got the win when the Rainiers (47-49) tallied twice in the eighth on Ian Miller’s groundout and Tim Lopes’ eighth home run of the season to left-center field.

Markel pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Jharel Cotton (0-1), who came on for Aviators starter Paul Blackburn in the eighth, suffered the loss.

Blackburn threw seven shutout innings, allowing five hits and a walk while fanning five.

Jorge Mateo, Dustin Fowler, Corban Joseph, Seth Brown and Jonah Heim accounted for Las Vegas’ five hits.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Aviators Nick Martini (38) dives back to first base during a game versus the Tacoma Rainier ...
Martini’s homer sparks rally for Aviators in win
RJ

Nick Martini’s three-run homer in the sixth inning helped the Aviators pull away Sunday night in an 11-4 Pacific Coast League victory over the Salt Lake Bees before 8,472 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Payton’s power gives charge to Aviators in win
RJ

Mark Payton homered three times and drove in five runs as the Las Vegas Aviators beat the Salt Lake Bees 13-9 in a Pacific Coast League game before 9,340 fans Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Aviators’ bullpen falters in 10-7 loss to Bees
RJ

Salt Lake rallied for four runs in the ninth inning and the Bees beat the Aviators 10-7 on Friday night in front of 8,905 people at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Felix Pena throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the six ...
Angels pitchers combine for no-hitter; Skaggs honored
By Joe Reedy The Associated Press

Taylor Cole and Felix Pena of the Los Angeles Angels pitched the second combined no-hitter in franchise history, beating the Seattle Mariners 13-0 Friday night in the team’s first home game since the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.