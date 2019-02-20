MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Las Vegas Aviators hold tryouts for National Anthem performers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2019 - 2:47 pm
 

Do you think you could perform in front of a ballpark full of people? The Las Vegas Aviators are looking for people to sing or play the National Anthem during the ball team’s upcoming season.

Individuals and ensembles (bands, choirs) are asked to send a YouTube link or audio file with an a cappella rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” to anthem@thelvballpark.com by Monday, the Aviators said in a press release.

Those entering must provide their name, phone number and email address and if they ever performed at a Las Vegas 51s game at Cashman Field. There is no age requirement.

The Las Vegas Aviators will review the submissions and reach out to performers to schedule final auditions for March 2, 2 to 5 p.m.

Visit the Las Vegas Aviators website for more information: Aviators National Anthem Tryouts and Final Auditions

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.

