Las Vegas Aviators’ home opener tickets sold out

If you were hoping to score tickets to the Las Vegas Aviators’ home opener at Las Vegas Ballpark, you’re too late.

Opening night tickets sold out in less than 10 minutes, the team announced Tuesday on Twitter.

And just like that, Opening Night is SOLD OUT (in just under 10 minutes)!

Tickets for their home opener April 9 against the Sacramento River Cats went on sale at noon Tuesday. Fans can still purchase tickets for other games throughout the inaugural season.

The Aviators are the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics and will open their season April 4 with a five-game road trip in El Paso, Texas, against the Chihuahuas.

