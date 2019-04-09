Las Vegas Aviators’ opening pitch to be thrown by 9-year-old girl

Hailey Dawson. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jajuarezphoto

Parts for a 3-D printed prosthetic hand are laid out on a table during a painting process at the Thomas T. Beam Engineering Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. A team of students at UNLV have developed a 3-D prosthetic hand for Hailey Dawson, who was born with Poland syndrome leaving her physically underdeveloped. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Tian Chen, a mechanical engineering sophomore at UNLV, 20, lifts a 3-D printed prosthetic hand from a bath at the Thomas T. Beam Engineering Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. A team of students at UNLV have developed a 3-D prosthetic hand for Hailey Dawson, who was born with Poland syndrome leaving her physically underdeveloped. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The Las Vegas Aviators’ first pitch at the opening night of the new Las Vegas Ballpark will be thrown by a 9-year-old local girl.

Hailey Dawson, the first person to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums, will get the honor, team spokesman Jim Gemma confirmed.

Dawson, who lives in Henderson, was born with Poland syndrome, a rare disorder that left her with an underdeveloped right hand.

A UNLV grad student helped engineer a 3-D printed prosthetic hand that Dawson can use to grip and throw a baseball.

The Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, are scheduled to play their first game tonight at their new $150 million home in Downtown Summerlin.