Las Vegas Aviators score 2 in ninth to beat Reno

Skye Bolt singled home the winning run as the Aviators rallied for two in the ninth to beat the Reno Aces 4-3 on Sunday night in Pacific Coast League play before 9,247 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Skye Bolt is congratulated by Aviators manager Fran Riordan at the Las Vegas Ballpark in April 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nick Martini walked to start the decisive ninth and Chris Herrmann delivered a one-out triple to right, tying the game.

After Lucas Luetge (2-1) intentionally walked Sheldon Neuse, Bolt singled home Herrmann.

Trey McNutt (2-1) was the winner, pitching out of a ninth-inning jam. He replaced Miguel Romero with one out and runners on first and third.

McNutt retired Abraham Almonte on a grounder to third, intentionally walked Domingo Leyba and then got Kevin Cron on a flyout.

Dustin Fowler had a first-inning homer, his 14th, in the first inning for the Aviators (46-37). Martini had a run-scoring single in the third.

Leyba had a two-run homer, his 13th, for Reno (37-45).

The Aviators set a single-season franchise record for attendance on Saturday night when they drew 10,322 in a loss to the Aces. Including Sunday, the Aviators have attracted 398,771 through 42 games at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The previous mark for a Las Vegas team was 387,815 in 1992 for 72 games at Cashman Field.

