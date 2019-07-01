84°F
Las Vegas Aviators score 2 in ninth to beat Reno

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2019 - 11:54 pm
 

Skye Bolt singled home the winning run as the Aviators rallied for two in the ninth to beat the Reno Aces 4-3 on Sunday night in Pacific Coast League play before 9,247 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Nick Martini walked to start the decisive ninth and Chris Herrmann delivered a one-out triple to right, tying the game.

After Lucas Luetge (2-1) intentionally walked Sheldon Neuse, Bolt singled home Herrmann.

Trey McNutt (2-1) was the winner, pitching out of a ninth-inning jam. He replaced Miguel Romero with one out and runners on first and third.

McNutt retired Abraham Almonte on a grounder to third, intentionally walked Domingo Leyba and then got Kevin Cron on a flyout.

Dustin Fowler had a first-inning homer, his 14th, in the first inning for the Aviators (46-37). Martini had a run-scoring single in the third.

Leyba had a two-run homer, his 13th, for Reno (37-45).

The Aviators set a single-season franchise record for attendance on Saturday night when they drew 10,322 in a loss to the Aces. Including Sunday, the Aviators have attracted 398,771 through 42 games at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The previous mark for a Las Vegas team was 387,815 in 1992 for 72 games at Cashman Field.

More Aviators: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aviators and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

