Las Vegas Aviators suffer first loss, fall to Chihuahuas 10-6

EL PASO, Texas — Alex Dickerson hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 10-6 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Chihuahuas and a three-game winning streak for the Aviators.

The home run by Dickerson gave the Chihuahuas a 7-5 lead and capped a five-run inning for El Paso. Earlier in the inning, Austin Allen and Jose Pirela hit RBI doubles.

The Chihuahuas later tacked on three runs in the eighth when Josh Naylor hit a two-run home run and Esteban Quiroz hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Luis Perdomo (1-0) got the win in relief while Dean Kiekhefer (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Franklin Barreto doubled twice and singled for the Aviators. Mark Payton homered and singled, scoring two runs.

After one more game in El Paso, the Aviators will host their home opener Tuesday night against Sacramento.