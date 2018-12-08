Las Vegas Aviators the new name for Triple-A baseball team

The Las Vegas 51s are no more, as the longtime Pacific Coast League franchise that began as the Las Vegas Stars in 1983 officially has been renamed the Aviators.

The name of Las Vegas' Triple-A baseball team is unveiled at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

This is a rendering of the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin that is scheduled to be completed by March, 2019. Photo courtesy Howard Hughes Corporation.

New ballpark, new nickname.

The announcement was made Saturday at the Las Vegas Ballpark construction site in Summerlin. The new $150 million, 10,000-seat ballpark being built by the Hughes Corp. is expected to replace Cashman Field as the Las Vegas team’s home for the 2019 season.

The Aviators nickname is both a nod to Las Vegas past as well as its baseball future. It ties in the aviation exploits of former Las Vegan and corporation namesake Howard Hughes to the team’s new major league affiliation with the Oakland Athletics, commonly called the A’s.

It is expected the Aviators also will be referred to as the A’s, enhancing the synergy between the team and its major league big brother.

In April 2013, the 51s franchise was purchased by Summerlin Las Vegas Baseball Club LLC, a joint venture of Hughes Corp. and investors known as Play Ball Owners Group, with intentions of moving it to a new ballpark in Summerlin. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority approved a 20-year, $80 million naming rights agreement in October 2017 to help finance the new ballpark.

