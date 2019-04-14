Las Vegas Aviators win fifth in a row, remain unbeaten at home

LAS VEGAS — Mark Payton doubled and singled twice as the Las Vegas Aviators topped the Fresno Grizzlies 6-2 on Saturday.
Las Vegas (9-1) took the lead in the first when Seth Brown hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run triple by Corban Joseph.
Fresno (5-4) answered in the next half-inning when Yadiel Hernandez hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to two.
The Aviators later added a run in the second and two in the fourth. In the second, Payton hit an RBI double, while Jorge Mateo hit an RBI single in the fourth.
Las Vegas right-hander Tanner Anderson (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. The Aviators remained unbeaten at home this season. Opposing starter Brady Dragmire (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 10 hits over four innings.
Las Vegas hosts Fresno at 12:05 p.m. Sunday,
Attendance at the ballpark was 10,104.
