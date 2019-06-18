86°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Las Vegas Aviators win third in row against Memphis Redbirds

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2019 - 10:38 pm
 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. The Aviators on Monday continued their assault on Memphis Redbirds pitching, pounding out 13 hits in a 15-6 Pacific Coast League victory before 2,535 at AutoZone Park.

It was the Aviators’ third straight victory over Redbirds in a four-game series that concludes Tuesday. And in all three games the Aviators (39-32) have reached double digits in hits (14 in the first game, 16 in the second).

Franklin Barreto hit a grand slam in a seven-run second and Jorge Mateo singled in two runs in an eight-run fifth inning.

Mateo, Nick Martini, Seth Brown, Chris Herrmann and Skye Bolt each had two hits for the Aviators.

Barreto had five RBIs, Mateo three and Herrmann and Eric Campbell two apiece.

Randy Arozarena had two hits, including a bases-empty homer, for the Redbirds (29-42). Kramer Robertson also hit a solo homer.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aviators third baseman Sheldon Neuse (Las Vegas Aviators)
Neuse helps Aviators win in Memphis
The Associated Press

Sheldon Neuse homered among his three hits, and Parker Dunshee allowed two hits over six innings as the Aviators beat the Memphis Redbirds 8-4 on Saturday.

 
Infield single dooms Aviators in loss to Sounds
By / RJ

Nashville’s Zack Granite’s seventh-inning infield single drove in the winning run and send the Las Vegas Aviators to a 3-2 defeat Friday at First Tennessee Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

 
Lefty Alexander pitches Aviators past Nashville
RJ

Sheldon Neuse and Skye Bolt each drove in a pair of runs to back a strong outing by left-hander Tyler Alexander as the Aviators beat the Nashville Sounds 9-4 on Thursday night in Pacific Coast League play before 10,434 at First Tennessee Park.

The director of the National Police, General Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte shows the weapon that ...
6 suspects detained in David Ortiz shooting, more sought
By Michael Weissenstein The Associated Press

An alleged gunman and five accomplices have been detained in the shooting of former Red Sox superstar David Ortiz, Dominican officials said while providing no information about why a group of young men would try to kill their country’s most beloved sports hero.