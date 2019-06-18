Las Vegas Aviators win third in row against Memphis Redbirds

The Aviators on Monday continued their assault on Memphis Redbirds pitching, pounding out 13 hits in a 15-6 Pacific Coast League victory.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Aviators on Monday continued their assault on Memphis Redbirds pitching, pounding out 13 hits in a 15-6 Pacific Coast League victory before 2,535 at AutoZone Park.

It was the Aviators’ third straight victory over Redbirds in a four-game series that concludes Tuesday. And in all three games the Aviators (39-32) have reached double digits in hits (14 in the first game, 16 in the second).

Franklin Barreto hit a grand slam in a seven-run second and Jorge Mateo singled in two runs in an eight-run fifth inning.

Mateo, Nick Martini, Seth Brown, Chris Herrmann and Skye Bolt each had two hits for the Aviators.

Barreto had five RBIs, Mateo three and Herrmann and Eric Campbell two apiece.

Randy Arozarena had two hits, including a bases-empty homer, for the Redbirds (29-42). Kramer Robertson also hit a solo homer.