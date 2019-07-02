Las Vegas Ballpark crowned Best of the Ballparks by fan vote
According to a fan vote organized by Ballpark Digest, Las Vegas Ballpark was voted the 2019 Minor League Baseball Triple-A Best of the Ballparks.
More than 85,000 fans contributed to a five-round voting process that crowned the first-year stadium over Southwest University Park of the El Paso Chihuahuas, 55.6 percent to 44.4 percent.
Currently, the Aviators lead all of Triple-A baseball in total home attendance (398,771) and average (9,495) through 42 home dates.
Terrel Emerson covers the Aviators for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at temerson@reviewjournal.com.