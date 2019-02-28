Washington Nationals Bryce Harper (34) reacts to his winning hit during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Nationals Bryce Harper stands with his father Ron Harper after Bryce won the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington. The 89th MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Nationals Bryce Harper celebrates his winning hit after the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington Nationals Bryce Harper claps his hands as he leaves the field after the Nationals ended their last home game of the season with a 9-3, rain-shortened win against the Miami Marlins in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Washington Nationals Bryce Harper, looks at the baseball field from their dug out before the start of the Nationals last home game of the season against the Miami Marlins in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34), runs to the field from the dug out at the start of the Nationals last home game of the season during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

NEW YORK — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.

A 26-year-old All-Star outfielder, Harper topped the $325 million, 13-year agreement outfielder Giancarlo Stanton reached before the 2015 season with the Miami Marlins.

Harper’s agreement was first reported by the MLB Network.

Harper gets a $20 million signing bonus, a $10 million salary this year, $26 million in each of the following nine seasons and $22 in each of the last three years. None of the money is deferred.

