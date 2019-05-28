71°F
Aviators/Baseball

Late rally sends Aviators past Aces to snap 3-game slide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2019 - 7:12 pm
 

RENO — Beau Taylor hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run ninth inning Monday as the Las Vegas Aviators snapped a three-game Pacific Coast League losing streak with a 9-7 victory over the Reno Aces at Greater Nevada Field.

The Aviators (28-24) scored all four runs with two out.

With Dustin Brown at second base, Seth Brown stroked a run-scoring double to center field. Sheldon Neuse followed with a line-drive single to right to plate Brown.

Taylor followed on the next pitch with his third home run of the season to center field.

The Aces (21-30) had broken a 5-5 tie an inning earlier on an RBI-double by Cody Decker and a run-scoring single by Juniel Querecuto.

Reliever Brian Schlitter picked up the win for Las Vegas, working two innings and giving up Reno’s two eighth-inning runs.

Ryan Dull recorded his third save for the Aviators with one inning of perfect relief.

Aces reliever Stefan Crichton (1-2) suffered the loss after blowing the ninth-inning save opportunity.

Brown finished with four hits for the Aviators, while Jorge Mateo and Corban Joseph added three each.

