Lefty Alexander pitches Aviators past Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sheldon Neuse and Skye Bolt each drove in a pair of runs to back a strong outing by left-hander Tyler Alexander as the Aviators beat the Nashville Sounds 9-4 on Thursday night in Pacific Coast League play before 10,434 at First Tennessee Park.

Neuse had an RBI single and Bolt a run-scoring double in a three-run fifth inning that extended the Aviators’ lead to 7-3.

Eric Campbell also singled home a run in the inning.

Neuse had three hits for the Aviators (36-31). Bolt, Corban Joseph and Franklin Barreto had two apiece.

Alexander (3-3) allowed one earned run on six hits over five innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

The Sounds (26-40) scored three times in the third, helped by errors from left fielder Nick Martini and first baseman Campbell.

Thursday’s game was the second of a three-game series that concludes Friday. Nashville won the opener 2-0 on Wednesday.

The Aviators then finish their seven-game Tennessee road trip with four games in Memphis starting Saturday.