Manny Machado, San Diego Padres agree to 10-year, $300M deal

Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Machado celebrates his three-run homer against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. Machado and the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, agreed to a reported deal worth $240 million. (John Bazemore/AP)

Free-agent infielder Manny Machado has agreed to a deal with the Padres, according to multiple sources.

The 26-year-old, four-time All-Star reportedly has agreed to a 10-year deal worth $300 million.

The Padres were holding their first full spring training workout in Peoria, Arizona, when sources confirmed the deal, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Machado is a two-time Gold Glove winner. Last season he played for the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers and hit 37 homers and drove in 107 runs while batting .297.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.