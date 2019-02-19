Manny Machado, San Diego Padres agree to 10-year, $300M deal

Free-agent infielder Manny Machado has agreed to a deal with the Padres, according to multiple sources.
The 26-year-old, four-time All-Star reportedly has agreed to a 10-year deal worth $300 million.
The Padres were holding their first full spring training workout in Peoria, Arizona, when sources confirmed the deal, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
Machado is a two-time Gold Glove winner. Last season he played for the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers and hit 37 homers and drove in 107 runs while batting .297.
